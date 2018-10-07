BASF Launches Sorbead Air Adsorbent
BASF launches Sorbead Air, an economical and efficient adsorbent for air drying, specifically tailored for the compressed air market. The product offers higher capacity and lower desorption temperatures, according to the company.
Sorbead Air adsorbents are hard, spherical beads of alumino-silicate gel that resist abrasion. Due to the beads’ large surface area and pore volume, which increases adsorption capacity, Sorbead Air offers higher water uptake at varying levels of humidity than other products, according to the company. The adsorbent also requires lower temperatures during regeneration.