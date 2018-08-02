New Block-Buster Bulk Bag Conditioner from Flexicon Corporation features a laser safety curtain that automatically stops the system's hydraulic rams, scissor lift and turntable if the laser beam is obstructed, eliminating the need for safety-hinged doors and interlock switches for operator safety.

The conditioner loosens densely packed bulk solid materials in bulk bags by means of hydraulic rams with specially contoured end plates that press and release opposing sides of the bag. A hydraulically-actuated, variable-height scissor lift with accordion style dust skirt and turntable allows conditioning of the bag on all sides at all heights.

The number and pressure of hydraulic ram actuations, the height of the turntable and the number of 90-degree rotations are user adjustable. The system controller and hydraulic pump can be mounted on the exterior of the frame or remotely.

The new conditioner is intended for bulk bags containing hygroscopic chemicals, certain types of spice blends, heat-sensitive products and other materials prone to solidifying to the point at which pneumatically-actuated flow promotion accessories integral to bulk bag dischargers are inefficient or completely ineffective. Available as a stand-alone unit or integral component of a bulk bag discharger, the unit measures 87 in. (2210 mm) H X 133 in. (3378 mm) W X 78 in. (1981 mm) D, accommodates bulk bags of all popular sizes, and requires only an electrical power connection for operation.