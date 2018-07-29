Ulvac Introduces LS Series Of Dry Vacuum Pumps
Ulvac, Inc. introduces the LS Vacuum series, a range of dry vacuum pumps with high pumping speeds and low power consumption. The LS range provides high pumping speed at near atmospheric pressure, reportedly shortening pumping down time. A specialized built-in silencer reduces the noise level to no more than 61 dB.
The LS Vacuum series lineup includes four dry vacuum pumps with pumping speeds ranging from 120 to 1200 m3/h (LS120A, LS300A, LS600A and LS1200A). Customers can select a pump with an exhaust capacity optimized for the size and usage conditions of their equipment.