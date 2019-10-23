/ / / Nouryon Plans New Facility Based On Ethylene Oxide Technology

Nouryon inaugurates a demonstration plant in Stenungsund, Sweden to showcase a more sustainable technology platform to produce ethylene amines and their derivatives.

Nouryon inaugurates a demonstration plant in Stenungsund, Sweden to showcase a more sustainable technology platform to produce ethylene amines and their derivatives, according to the company. The technology, which is based on ethylene oxide (EO), allows for selective production of a wide range of end products, enabling Nouryon to expand its ethylene amine product offering.

Nouryon successfully produced the first ethylene amines products in the demonstration plant, confirming the new technology on an industrially relevant scale and marking the next step towards full commercialization. Ethylene amines are key building blocks in several growth applications, including epoxy curing, oil and road additives and wet strength paper resins.

“The ability to extend our EO-based ethylene amines portfolio to selectively produce compounds including diethylenetriamine (DETA), triethylenetetramine (TETA) and other higher amines is a major opportunity, and we are excited about this breakthrough,” says Joppe Smit, general manager ethylene amines at Nouryon. “In addition, the new technology significantly reduces raw material consumption and substantially improves both cost and environmental performance by nearly eliminating all waste when compared with existing processes.”

Front-end engineering design (FEED) activities for a world-scale manufacturing facility based on the new technology are reportedly expected to start by the end of 2019. In addition to its existing production plant in Stenungsund, Nouryon also produces ethylene amines in Ningbo, China.

For more information, visit: www.nouryon.com