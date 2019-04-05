/ / / Medical Use Spurs Embalming Chemicals Market Growth

The global embalming chemicals market is expected to reach $14.2 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Embalming is the process of preserving cadavers to delay decomposition so that they can be used for various studies in the scientific and medical field. Embalming is also used to preserve corpses for other reasons including preserving corpses of eminent personalities for showcasing to the public. There is reportedly a growing demand to delay the decaying of dead bodies for personal and public reasons, which in turn will fuel the market demand for embalming chemicals.

Professionals and practitioners in the medical sector need to practically examine human body parts and organs to have a more precise and in-depth understanding of the functioning of the human body as well as various ailments and disorders. Embalming plays a vital role in such cases by preserving cadavers so that researchers can study the cause of death and other areas of professional interest.

The Asia Pacific market is one of the key revenue generating regions for the market owing to a considerable growth in the medical sector and research in the field of human anatomy, according to the report. This region is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 2.5% during the forecast period. A growing trend for green funerals attributed to the harmful effects of embalming chemicals is estimated to hinder the market growth of embalming chemicals.

Key participants include Dodge, Champion, Frigid Fluid, Pierce Chemicals, Trinity Fluids, Green Tech Enterprise, European Embalming Products, ESCO, Shanghai Yezeal Biotechnology Company, Arlington Chemical Company Inc. and Thomasnet.

