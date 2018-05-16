Wolfgruber Becomes Chairman Of Lanxess Supervisory Board
May 16, 2018
Dr. Matthias L. Wolfgruber is the new chairman of the supervisory board of Lanxess AG. At its constituent meeting, the supervisory board of the specialty chemicals company elected the doctor of chemistry and former CEO of Altana AG as the successor to Dr. Rolf Stomberg, who resigned from his office after the end of the company’s annual stockholders' meeting yesterday. Wolfgruber has been a member of the supervisory body as a stockholder representative since 2015.
On his re-election to the supervisory board in 2015, Stomberg announced that he would not be serving his full term of office. However, he will maintain links with the company. The newly formed supervisory board appointed him as its honorary chairman.
Pamela Knapp also joins the Lanxess supervisory board as a new member. She was elected by the stockholders at the annual stockholders' meeting. The economics graduate was previously CFO at the listed market-research company GFK SE in Nuremberg, Germany. Prior to that, she held various managerial roles at the Siemens Group.
For more information, visit: www.lanxess.com
