Webinars Target First Responders Near Transportation Routes
Sep 26, 2018
The Industrial Steel Drum Institute (ISDI) and TRANSCAER will host free webinars aimed at educating first responders in communities near transportation routes about the basics of steel drums and fusible plugs. The webinars will livestream on October 4, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT, and on December 13, 2018 at the same time.
“Since steel drums are one of the most widely used types of industrial packaging for hazardous materials, it is essential that first responders understand their basic components and how to manage them during an event,” says Kyle R. Stavig, chairman of ISDI and CEO of Myers Container LLC, General Steel Drum LLC and CEO of North Coast Container LLC. “We’re excited to once again support TRANSCAER’s efforts to inform these brave men and women on a subject that could one day save lives.”
Chris Lind, former director of technology and regulatory affairs at Mauser USA LLC, will lead the webinar. Lind will teach participants about the performance standards of steel drums, their capabilities when being stored or shipped and how to identify their contents.
“Understanding the basics of an industrial container – such as steel drums – when dealing with potentially hazardous or flammable materials, allows first responders to safely, quickly and effectively manage a situation,” says Keith Silverman, chairman of the National TRANSCAER Task Group and vice president global operations, quality and EHS at Ashland. “This webinar is another tool this community can use to stay prepared.”
Though targeted to first responders, participation in the webinar is open to everyone.
For more information, visit: www.transcaer.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments