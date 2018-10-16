Visual Designer Tool Supports Watlow Select Program
Oct 16, 2018
Watlow, designer and manufacturer of thermal systems, introduces the Watlow Select Visual Designer, a product configuration tool that uses imagery to communicate the features of the product being designed via the Watlow Select program. Watlow Select enables customers to identify, configure and purchase some of Watlow’s most popular electric heater, temperature sensor, temperature controller and power controller products.
Watlow’s Visual Designer uses pictures for product option menus and provides a constantly updated drawing of the product being configured. Users click on the features needed and watch them appear in the drawing.
“The Watlow Select Visual Designer is an important tool in the Watlow Select program,” says Chris Mallow, business segment director. “The goal of Watlow Select is to enhance the buying experience for our customers and the Visual Designer is a key enabler because it provides guidance and real-time visual feedback."
Watlow Select was formally introduced in July 2018. It lets users easily find Watlow’s best performing products, quickly configure the product to fit the application and readily access drawings and technical content.
For more information, visit: www.watlow.com
