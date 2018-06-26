U.S. Specialty Chemicals Market Gains Again
Jun 26, 2018
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reports that U.S. specialty chemicals market volumes continued to gain during the second quarter, increasing 0.5% in May after an upwardly revised 1.0% gain in April and a 0.4% gain in March. All changes in the data are reported on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis. Of the 28 specialty chemical segments monitored, 15 expanded in May; 10 markets experienced decline and three featured no change. During May, large market volume gains (1.0% and over) occurred in oilfield chemicals and plastics compounding.
The overall specialty chemicals volume index was up 5.1% on a year-over-year (Y/Y) 3MMA basis. The index stood at 112.9% of its average 2012 levels. This is reportedly equivalent to 7.78 billion pounds (3.53 million metric tons). On a Y/Y basis, there were gains among 23 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Compared to last year, volumes were down in four segments.
