Tensions Rise In Chemours Case
Aug 27, 2018
Attorneys for residents living near Chemours’ Fayetteville, North Carolina plant want the company to stop communicating directly with residents whose wells were polluted by GenX, according to an article from Delaware Online. Chemours has reportedly accused those lawyers of being “more concerned about identifying new potential clients” for a class action lawsuit.
Tensions reportedly sparked between residents and Chemours when federal regulators announced last year that GenX had been released into the environment, including the Cape Fear River, which provides drinking water to an area of more than 200,000 people. In June, Chemours held a town hall with residents and the next month offered to buy filtration systems for some residents whose wells were affected.
Read the entire article here.
