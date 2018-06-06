Honeywell Integrates Cyber Security For Connected Operations
Jun 06, 2018
Honeywell launches a software offering to provide cybersecurity to industrial customers who manage diverse process control networks, sites and vendors. As customers continue their digital transformation and their industrial sites become more connected, integrating cybersecurity has become even more critical, according to Honeywell.
The multi-site offering for cybersecurity management is based on Honeywell’s ICS Shield, which provides a top-down operational technology (OT) security management option for securing connected industrial control system (ICS) environments with multiple physical sites and multiple automation equipment types. It also enables secure management of remote field assets through a single security operations center. Honeywell integrated and enhanced ICS Shield technology following its acquisition of Nextnine in 2017.
For companies with internal cybersecurity skills and resource shortages, Honeywell Managed Security Services can help install, configure and continually manage ICS Shield. Servicing more than 400 customers worldwide, Managed Security Services provide secure remote access, automated patching, continuous monitoring and incident response along with firewall and intrusion detection system management capabilities. The services reportedly help industrial companies close major security gaps, and unlike pure IT solutions, ensure that industrial security experts balance manufacturing and production priorities with security requirements. Knowledge transfer from Honeywell experts also improves customers’ cybersecurity capabilities in the long term, according to the company.
For more information, visit: www.honeywell.com
