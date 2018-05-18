SOCMA And Chemicals America Debut New Trade Show
May 18, 2018
The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) and Chemicals America are partnering on a new trade show: Specialty & Custom Chemicals America, February 11-14, 2019, in Fort Worth, TX. The new event is an extension of the Specialty & Agro Chemicals America Show held each September in Charleston, South Carolina and organized by Tom Leahy, a longtime trade show executive.
"There is already a buzz within the industry about the Texas show, and more than 100 exhibit spaces have already been reserved," says Leahy. "Based on our history in Charleston, and the proximity of Fort Worth to a core of the chemical manufacturing industry in Texas and neighboring states, we anticipate more than 1,000 attendees at our inaugural event."
Fort Worth is reportedly known as the City of Cowboys and Culture, so in that same vein, SOCMA will host a Monday evening "Cowboys and Chemicals" kick-off dinner. Online registration is open for trade show exhibitors, individual attendees and the Cowboys & Chemicals networking event.
For more information, visit: www.texas.chemicalsamerica.com
