Siemens Will Provide Service For Canadian Congeneration Project
Jun 08, 2018
Siemens has received an order from Inter Pipeline Ltd to provide long-term service for two SGT-800 gas turbine generator sets in Canada. The units are scheduled for operation at the Central Utilities Block (CUB), part of the company's Heartland Petrochemical Complex currently under construction in Alberta's Industrial Heartland near Fort Saskatchewan.
The 25-year service and maintenance agreement includes scheduled maintenance for the two SGT-800 gas turbine generator sets and associated auxiliaries. Siemens' remote diagnostics services, part of the company's "Digital Services for Energy" portfolio, are included and are designed to predict and prevent issues before they impact turbine operations.
The gas turbine generator sets will be a critical part of the CUB, according to Siemens, supplying power and steam to the propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facilities within the Heartland Complex. This facility will use propane to produce polypropylene, a valuable and recyclable plastic used in consumer products. Commercial operation of the CUB is expected in late 2021.
For more information, visit: www.siemens.com
