Seeq Release Expands Machine Learning
Jun 08, 2018
Seeq Corporation releases the second update to its Seeq software application in 2018, staying on plan to provide four new releases each year. Seeq is an advanced analytics offering for engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to wrangle, investigate and share insights on manufacturing data, according to the company. Target markets include oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage and other process industries.
Seeq also announces their new Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) office will be led by Seeq Managing Director for EMEA Mike Purcell. Mike is a longtime industry veteran who was most recently the vice president for OSIsoft EMEA, responsible for partners, marketing and sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa markets. Seeq currently has sales offices across the United States and has direct representation in Europe, as well as resale and services partners on six continents.
Recent releases of Seeq have focused on enabling larger deployments through scalability features in the software by making the Seeq application easier to use. New R20 features include the ability to have live updates to Seeq Topics, which are a way to publish insights from Seeq to other users; expanded machine learning functionality for customers doing predictive analytics with Seeq; and an improved query model for customers bringing in contextual data from SQL-based data sources to provide faster connections to big data sources.
These features are in addition to addressing requests from users in the Tools Panel, scripting and administration capabilities. Seeq R20 includes new integration support for Inductive Automations’ Ignition SCADA system including integrated display window capabilities.
For more information, visit: www.seeq.com
