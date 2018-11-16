/ / / “Schneider Electric Ventures” Nurtures Sustainable Technologies

Schneider Electric announces “Schneider Electric Ventures,” which identifies, nurtures and supports innovations that will make a major contribution to future sustainability and energy efficiency, according to the company. It says Schneider Electric Ventures supports innovation through funding, incubation and partnerships. At its recent Innovation Summit North America, bringing together 1,200+ entrepreneurs, executives and industry leaders from across North America, Schneider Electric announced major projects developed by Schneider Electric Ventures, including:

eIQ Mobility, a start-up and spinoff from Schneider Electric Incubator, which enables and accelerates electric mobility at scale by providing "Electric Fleet as a Service " to large commercial fleets.

Clipsal Solar, a business venture for on-grid and off-grid solutions for residential and commercial applications in Australia, where 1.8 million homeowners have installed solar panels to help manage their energy bills. The market is reportedly forecasted to grow with additional 134,000 homes by 2021.

Greentown Labs Bold Ideas Challenge in partnership with Greentown Labs, focused on fast-tracking entrepreneurs with the mentors, team members, grants of $25,000 and business and technical resources they need to launch successful ventures.

Through its different investment vehicles, Schneider Electric also made equity investments in six companies:

Sense, load disaggregation technology

Element Analytics, industrial big data analytics

Habiteo, a 3D specialist for new residential housing

QMerit, the “Uber” for contractors & MRO spend

KGS, a predictive engine for just-in-time maintenance

Claroty, cyber security company for industrial OT networks

Schneider Electric commits to invest between 300 and 500 million euros in the coming years, in incubation projects, partnerships with entrepreneurs and specialized funds, and welcomes ideas from innovators and entrepreneurs, according to the company

For more information visit www.schneider-electric.com/ventures