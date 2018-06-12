SAP And Endress+Hauser Cooperate On IIoT Applications
SAP and Endress+Hauser will reportedly intensify their cooperation in the development of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications for the process industry. The companies made the announcement during ACHEMA in Frankfurt, Germany, a global trade fair for the process industry. In the future, both companies intend to work closer together in the development of joint offerings, sales and customer implementation, according to Endress+Hauser.
The goal is to fully integrate the Endress+Hauser field instruments as digital twins into the SAP cloud platform. Both companies reportedly want to take advantage of the services and smart apps from SAP’s Leonardo system as well as Endress+Hauser’s IIoT offering. The idea is to tightly integrate master and sensor data, as well as measurement values, into customer business, logistics and production processes and develop new digital services focused on predictive maintenance and predictive quality. An open platform concept forms the basis for this approach.
“When it comes to digitalization, successful companies will be those able to tie their systems directly to business processes, thus reliably and fully opening up or circumventing the classic automation pyramid,” says Matthias Altendorf, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group. “We and SAP share a common vision of implementing this strategy to the benefit of our customers.”
Endress+Hauser’s role in the partnership involves delivering field instrumentation knowledge, which will be implemented by integrating the existing Endress+Hauser IIoT services and the SAP platform using a standardized approach. From the initial creation and automatic updating of a digital twin across the entire product life cycle, to end-to-end connectivity from the sensor to the SAP IT platform, Endress+Hauser is supporting the digitalization strategy of its entire customer base. In the SAP Asset Intelligence Network, field instruments are represented as digital twins, which serve as a basis for integration into the customer’s business processes. Using SAP Leonardo technologies like machine learning, analytics and blockchain, intelligent services can be flexibly enabled for the production environment, according to Endress+Hauser.
