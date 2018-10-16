Rockwell Automation Podcast Series Spotlights Smart Manufacturing
Oct 16, 2018
Industrial companies are taking smart manufacturing strategies from the whiteboard to the production floor to bring new value to their operations. To help executives keep current with technologies and trends that can accelerate their digital transformation, Rockwell Automation is launching an executive podcast series, “State of the Industry: Your Guide to the Future of Smart Manufacturing.” The podcast is available on iTunes.
The show is hosted by David Vasko, director of advanced technology, Rockwell Automation, who is responsible for the company’s technology roadmap and leads their global research and development. Vasko discusses a range of topics with business and academia thought leaders – from how industrial technologies, such as blockchain, will transform supply chains to how academic and business partnerships address workforce and upskilling challenges.
The latest episode features a discussion with Robert D. Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF). They explore how robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence will affect the next-gen workforce.
In another episode, Vasko and Mark Mone, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee chancellor, discuss industry-academia collaborations and how those partnerships integrate real-world industrial experience and higher education. In a separate episode, Vasko and Tim Biernat, a principal software architect in the Rockwell Automation Advanced Technology Lab, discuss the potential of using blockchain in industrial supply chains.
For more information, visit: www.rok.auto/stateoftheindustry
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments