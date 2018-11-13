/ / / Rockwell Automation Podcast Dissects Smart Manufacturing

Industrial companies are taking smart manufacturing strategies from the whiteboard to the production floor to bring new value to their operations, says Rockwell Automation. To help executives keep current with technologies and trends that can accelerate their digital transformation, the company is launching an executive podcast series, “State of the Industry: Your Guide to the Future of Smart Manufacturing.” The podcast is available on iTunes.

The show is hosted by David Vasko, director of advanced technology, Rockwell Automation, who is responsible for the company’s technology roadmap and leads their global research and development. Vasko discusses a range of topics with business and academia thought leaders – from how industrial technologies, such as blockchain, will transform supply chains to how academic and business partnerships address workforce and upskilling challenges.

“In State of the Industry, we are discussing issues critical to the future of manufacturers, looking ahead to what’s next – and what that evolution will require of companies that want to stay competitive with quickly changing technologies. I’m excited to share what our partnerships, innovations and ideas will mean for the future of industrial automation,” Vasko says.

The latest episode features a discussion with Robert D. Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF). They explore how robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence will affect the next-gen workforce.

“Robots, artificial intelligence and other technologies enabling smart manufacturing hold the potential to drive significant productivity gains, which will accrue to the benefit of workers and the broader economy,” says Atkinson. “There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings about the impact of the technological innovation underway, so the State of the Industry series has an important role to play as a platform for thoughtful, in-depth conversations with front-line experts, analysts and policymakers.

“Make no mistake that future economic growth and technological leadership depend on making the most of this opportunity — and having substantive discussions and knowledge sharing will be an important part of the process.”

In another episode, Vasko and Mark Mone, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor, discuss industry-academia collaborations and how those partnerships integrate real-world industrial experience and higher education. In a separate episode, Vasko and Tim Biernat, a principal software architect in the Rockwell Automation Advanced Technology Lab, discuss the potential of using blockchain in industrial supply chains.

