Project Effective Aims To Increase Adoption Of Sustainable Nylon
May 25, 2018
Aquafil and Genomatica form Project Effective, a multi-company collaboration to produce more sustainable fibers and plastics for commercial use by using renewable feedstocks and bio-based technologies. Project Effective features participation from 12 companies, including brands like H&M, Carvico, Vaude and Balsan.
One of the key objectives of Project Effective is to develop a more sustainable nylon, made from bio-based caprolactam produced using renewable feedstocks. The nylon will be validated by brands to make apparel and carpet textiles.
An advantage of Project Effective is the early involvement of major consumer brands, allowing them to contribute valuable customer- and industry-driven perspectives, according to Genomatica. The brand participation is reportedly expected to facilitate broader and faster adoption of sustainable technologies and products. Brands will better understand what monomers, polymers and sustainability initiatives are commercially available, enabling them to develop more effective plans with suppliers regarding bio-based ingredients and materials.
Project Effective’s stakeholders span eight countries and are leaders in renewable feedstocks, conversion technologies, makers of intermediate and finished products, major consumer brands and recycling technologies. Participants include Aquafil, Genomatica, H&M, Carvico, Vaude, Balsan, Circular Change, Life Cycle Engineering, Bio-Mi, Südzucker, Fundación CIRCE and Novamont. The initiative is funded in part through a grant from the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking, a public/private partnership between the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program and the Bio-based Industries Consortium.
For more information, visit: www.genomatica.com
