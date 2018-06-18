Private Investor Group Buys InChem Charlotte Plant
Jun 18, 2018
InChem Holdings Inc., a contract chemical manufacturer based in the Carolinas, sells its Charlotte plant at 12345 Steele Creek Rd. to a private investor group.
“We were approached unexpectedly by a private investor group who proposed an offer to purchase our Charlotte facility,” says Steve Crownshaw, CEO, InChem. “InChem will continue to meet and support our customer expectations more effectively and efficiently. This asset transaction was a win-win for all parties."
Crownshaw adds, “All business functions associated with supporting InChem operations have been relocated to our Rock Hill facility at 800 Celriver Road.”
InChem provides custom, contract and toll manufacturing of specialty chemicals to many of the world’s leading chemical companies as well as smaller enterprises across America, according to the company. InChem's chemical processing services include multi-step synthesis, distillations, silane chemistry, blending and toll manufacturing for many industrial and consumer goods manufacturers.
For more information, visit: www.InChemCorp.com
