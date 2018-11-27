/ / / Petrotechnics Appoints Key Leaders In U.S., Middle East

Petrotechnics, developer of the Proscient software platform for hazardous industries, announces key appointments in the U.S and Middle East to manage accelerated demand and a growing customer base in both regions. The company appoints Bill Lutz as regional manager for North America, David Ross as regional manager for the Middle East and Sophie Menard as partner solutions manager in the Middle East. The appointments reportedly follow a year of strong growth for Petrotechnics with the launch of Proscient 4.0.

Lutz previously served in global business development, sales and account management leadership roles for CPFD Software and Bentley Systems. Ross has been a member of the Petrotechnics team for six years with progressive responsibilities in sales, professional services and projects with a particular focus in the Middle East and APAC regions. Menard has been a member of the Petrotechnics team for nearly five years with responsibilities in product management, partners and solutions management. She previously served as an SAP consultant with Accenture.

Lutz and Ross will be responsible for the company’s sales, business development and customer relationship efforts in their respective regions. Menard’s role will be relocated to the Middle East region to support the demand from clients and partners locally.

