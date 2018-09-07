Nominations Open For National Safety Council Green Cross Award
Sep 07, 2018
The National Safety Council is accepting submissions for its prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards, presented to individuals and organizations that have advanced safety at work, in homes and communities or in transportation. Winners will have demonstrated continuous improvement, the effectiveness of their actions, the value of their initiative and the impact it has had on others.
“The Green Cross for Safety awards recognize individuals and organizations that are dedicating to making the U.S. a safer place to live, work and play,” says Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We are encouraged each year to see the phenomenal work that nominees have undertaken in the name of safety – work that mirrors our own mission of eliminating preventable deaths in our lifetime.”
Awards will be presented in these categories:
- Excellence in Safety – Recognizing a corporation, organization or coalition and its unrelenting pursuit of exceptional, transferrable safety practices
- Safety Innovation – Recognizing an individual, corporation or organization that developed a transformative approach to a long-held safety challenge
- Safety Advocate – Recognizing an individual, coalition or community partnership that has made a significant impact on safety by advocating for proven or promising practices to raise awareness or change policy to prevent further injuries and deaths.
Submissions for the 2019 Green Cross for Safety Awards will be accepted through Nov. 11. Finalists will be selected by March 2019, and winners will be announced on May 16, 2019, at the Green Cross for Safety Awards Celebration in Chicago.
For more information, visit: www.greencross.nsc.org
