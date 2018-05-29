New Shanghai Chemical Reaction Lab Opens
May 29, 2018
Dekra opens a chemical reaction hazard laboratory in the demonstration area of the national public inspection and testing service platform, Jinan District, Shanghai. Dekra now has process safety related testing facilities on three continents, according to the company.
The new Shanghai laboratory expansion covers 100 square meters and reportedly has state-of-the-art laboratory technology and extensive specialist capabilities in chemical process hazard assessment and two-phase flow emergency relief system design for runaway reactions. Combined with testing capabilities such as reaction calorimeter Mettler Toledo RC1, accelerated rate calorimeter (ARC), differential scanning calorimeter (DSC), rapid screening device(RSD) and vent sizing package 2 (VSP2), the new laboratory can clearly define chemical reaction hazard and design measures either to prevent runaway reactions from occurring or to mitigate the consequence of runaway reactions based on the company’s global design capability of two-phase flow emergency relief system, according to Dekra.
For more information, visit: www.dekra.com
