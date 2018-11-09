/ / / EEMUA Course Helps Plants Work With Third Party Inspectors

The Engineering Equipment and Materials Users Association (EEMUA) expands its “for the industry, by the industry” e-learning offering with the launch of a new course aimed at organizations commissioning third party inspections or carrying them out. The course provides an introduction to EEMUA 232, a guide to help plant owners and operators work with third party inspection bodies.

This e-learning course is positioned at the awareness/introductory level and is an optional precursor to working through the EEMUA guide. The short interactive course should take no more than 30 minutes to complete. Professionals can access the e-learning through the EEMUA e-shop and take the online test to achieve awareness-level certification.

The module content is also relevant to users who draw on other EEMUA guides such as EEMUA 231, “The mechanical integrity of plant containing hazardous substances - a guide to periodic examination and testing,” EEMUA 159, “Above ground flat bottomed storage tanks - a guide to inspection, maintenance and repair” and EEMUA 183, “Prevention of tank bottom leakage.”

For more information, visit: www.eemua.org