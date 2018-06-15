/ / / Nationwide Data Storage Network Supports Academic Research

The National Science Foundation (NSF) announces a $1.8 million grant for the initial development of a data storage network over the next two years. A collaborative team will combine their expertise, facilities and research challenges to develop the Open Storage Network (OSN). OSN will enable academic researchers across the nation to work with and share their data more efficiently.

"We are excited to support OSN to help meet the needs of researchers in today's era of data-driven discovery and innovation," says Erwin Gianchandani, acting assistant director of the Computer and Information Science and Engineering Directorate at NSF. "The OSN team and their supporting collaborators will build a community to multiply the impact of previous and current NSF investments and anchor comprehensive data infrastructure that will be vital to the future of our nation's scientific and engineering enterprise."

The project, led by Alex Szalay of Johns Hopkins University, leverages key data storage partners throughout the U.S. These partners include the National Data Service and members representing each of the four NSF-funded Big Data Regional Innovation Hubs (BD Hubs): the West BD Hub at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC), the Midwest BD Hub at the National Center for Supercomputer Applications (NCSA), the Southern BD Hub at the Renaissance Computing Institute (RENCI) and the Northeast BD Hub at the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center (MGHPCC) and Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC).

NSF's investment in OSN builds on a seed grant by Schmidt Futures -- a philanthropic initiative founded by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt --to enable the data transfer systems for the new network. These systems are designed to be low-cost, high-throughput, large-capacity and capable of matching the speed of a 100-gigabit network connection with only a small number of nodes. This configuration will help to ensure that OSN can eventually be deployed in many universities across the U.S. to leverage prior investments and establish sustainable management for the overall storage network.

The user experience is an important component of OSN. The new storage network will be piloted by researchers at participating institutions to ensure that it is easy to use, has adequate performance, can be efficiently accessed from various parts of the internet, employs good security and privacy policies, is highly reliable and has a long duration for data preservation. Additional software and service layers will be added to OSN as it is developed. NSF is also funding a project led by Ian Foster at the University of Chicago to explore the use of Globus services, which are already widely used for data management with OSN.

