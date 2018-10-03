National Organization Names Dow A Leading Disability Employer
Oct 03, 2018
For the second year in a row, Dow is named a Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). The 52 winning organizations were announced at NOD’s Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum on September 25. Now in its third year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer designation recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.
“Dow works diligently to ensure that we provide an environment where all people can thrive and succeed,” says Karen S. Carter, chief inclusion officer for Dow. “We are committed to further advancing inclusion and diversity as part of our Dow culture, and will only be satisfied when all people, including those with disabilities, feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work.”
The NOD Leading Disability Employer recognition is awarded based on a number of key areas including climate and culture; people practices; talent sourcing; workplace and technology, and strategy and metrics.
“At Dow, we know that inclusion is good for people, good for society and good for business, and that is why Dow truly leads and exceeds when it comes to the inclusion of people with disabilities” says Peter Holicki, executive sponsor for Dow’s Disability Employee Network and senior vice president at Dow. “True inclusion will result in unprecedented success – from every perspective. Dow’s inclusive culture embraces and values our differences – it is a place where everyone can flourish.”
This annual recognition is designed to applaud those organizations that are leading the way in disability hiring and encourage additional companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring talent with disabilities. “Our success in a global economy depends, now more than ever, on how well we inspire and put to use the talent and energies of every person in this country – every talent, every skill, every ability,” says NOD Chairman Governor Tom Ridge. “For more than 35 years the National Organization on Disability has served as a bridge-builder to the wider world of employment and independence for the 57 million Americans with disabilities.”
