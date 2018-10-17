Motion Industries Buys Hydraulic Supply Company
Oct 17, 2018
Motion Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, acquires Hydraulic Supply Company (HSC). Execution of the transaction was completed on October 1, 2018. HSC will operate as a vertical division within Motion’s Conveyance Solutions Group, according to the company.
“I’m grateful to see our company able to continue growing as a division of Motion Industries – a great cultural fit and shared values,” says Jim Inglis, HSC CEO. “I’m extremely thankful for all that the Hydraulic Supply Company team members have done for me, my family and for each other over the last 71 years. I know that under Motion Industries leadership it’s going to continue to be a fun and exciting future.”
HSC is a full-service distributor offering hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial products and a services including hydraulic repair, hose assembly and kitting, tube bending and flaring and manual valve assembly. Headquartered near Miami, Florida, HSC serves customers mainly in the Southeast U.S. in industries including agriculture, mining and transportation. HSC reportedly also conducts international sales through its office in Monterrey, Mexico.
“We are pleased to welcome HSC to the Motion team,” says Kevin Storer, executive vice president U.S. operations and president of Motion Mexico. “The addition of HSC further expands our reach and commitment to Motion’s customers in the fluid conveyance channel.”
For more information, visit: www.motionindustries.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments