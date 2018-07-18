/ / / Lanxess Plans New Lab For Polyurethane Dispersions

ABB Warns Of Challenging Conditions Ahead

The ability of technology to improve decision-making and drive profitability in global chemical manufacturing will be critical in meeting these challenges.

Conditions over the next decade are likely to become more challenging with considerable uncertainty and disparity of performance throughout the chemical industry, warns ABB in the first of a newly-released, two-part white paper “Transforming Chemical Operations Through Technology.” The white paper argues that conditions now show the chemical industry is at an important stage of transformation and explores the external and internal challenges which can be addressed through digitalization. The paper suggests that in an uncertain macroeconomic environment and an industry with significant production and geography-related complexity, chemical manufacturers would be wise to invest in digital technologies and advanced analytics to help them…