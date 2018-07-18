Lanxess Plans New Lab For Polyurethane Dispersions
Jul 18, 2018
Specialty chemicals company Lanxess will open a new applications development and technical services (AD & TS) laboratory for polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) in Latina, Italy. As part of the existing Urethane Systems AD & TS center, the new lab will operate as a standalone facility dedicated to PUDs. It is built to enhance Lanxess Urethane Systems business partnership with clients and end users via a technology focused interaction and high scientific focus, according to the company. Operations will begin in the third quarter of 2018.
The new laboratory will be capable of supporting market needs in a variety of coatings and adhesives applications in leather and textile finishing, plastic, glass and metal substrates coatings, as well as glass fiber sizing, according to Lanxess.
“There is a growing demand from customers for VOC (volatile organic compounds) free and lower carbon footprint materials,” says Dr. Markus Eckert, head of Lanxess’s Urethane Systems business unit. “Moreover, the increasing regulatory pressure upon restricted chemicals, stimulates the applied research in water based technologies. Hence, the foundation of a focused technical center is consistent with Lanxess’s strategy towards green technologies and chemistry.”
Eckert continues,“The laboratory in Latina will be capable of doing analytical work, formulation development and synthesis of novel products to satisfy market needs with a high degree of technical differentiation.”
For more information, visit: www.lanxess.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments