Lanxess New Jersey Site Celebrates Historic Safety Milestone
May 22, 2018
The Lanxess site located in Perth Amboy, New Jersey celebrates the achievement of a significant safety milestone by reportedly working over one million hours without a lost day incident as of April 23, 2018. Perth Amboy makes products for the Urethane Systems business unit, including polyesters for manufacturing of plastics, foams and molded systems and polyurethane dispersons for coatings, adhesives and fiber glass.
"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all Perth Amboy employees on this safety accomplishment," says Antonis Papadourakis, president and CEO of Lanxess Corporation. "This represents a solid safety culture. We want everyone to go home as healthy as they came to work. At Perth Amboy, they are doing just that."
Pamela Dudish, plant manager, Perth Amboy, says,"This achievement is the result of a tremendous effort by the entire Perth Amboy team each and every day for over eight years. Safety is fundamental to the success of Lanxess.”
For more information, visit: www.lanxess.com
