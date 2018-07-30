Kuwait Refinery Taps DuPont For Sulfur Emissions Reduction
Jul 30, 2018
DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) signs contracts with Honeywell UOP to provide Stratco alkylation and MECS Advanced sulfuric acid regeneration (SAR) technologies for the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC). The 9,100 bpsd Stratco alkylation unit and 70 mtpd MECS Advanced SAR unit were secured for the Petrochemical Refinery Integration Al-Zour (PRIZe) project in Al-Zour, Kuwait.
PRIZe is reportedly the largest greenfield refinery ever built and is currently under construction in southern Kuwait. This 615,000 bpsd mega refinery is part of Kuwait’s strategy to reduce sulfur emissions from vehicles and power plants, according to DuPont. Startup is targeted for the second quarter of 2022. With the PRIZe project, Kuwait aims to become a major player in the ultra-low sulfur fuel market and reportedly plans to increase KNPC’s domestic refining capacity from 0.94 million bpd to 1.42 million bpd.
The Stratco alkylation unit will feature the Contactor XP2 technology in the Stratco Contactor reactors. The patented reactor enhancement makes effective use of the tube bundle heat transfer area, ensuring the highest quality alkylate product from the MTBE raffinate feedstock, according to DuPont.
The MECS Advanced SAR technology for sulfuric acid regeneration is part of the DuPont suite of MECS MAX3 technologies. The dry gas technology produces the 99.2 wt percent sulfuric acid strength for optimum alkylation unit performance. The MECS Advanced SAR units are designed for a high on-stream time to avoid disrupting the alkylation unit’s operation and production schedule, according to DuPont.
