KAP-Mobideo Partnership Addresses STO Planning
Aug 01, 2018
At the Marcus Evans 10th Annual Chem/Petrochem & Refinery Shutdowns and Turnarounds Event in San Antonio, Texas, KAP Project Services and Mobideo Technologies announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end STO planning and real-time execution management solutions to asset intensive industries.
KAP Project Services, a project controls and project services provider for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, integrates Mobideo, a provider of industrial workforce management technologies, into a comprehensive, turn-key STO event management offering that delivers technology and proven methodologies across five main components of an STO event: scoping and definition, planning, scheduling, execution and post event analysis.
Yaron Eppel, Mobideo CEO, says, “When speaking to our customers about digitalization of their industrial work execution processes, we saw their need for digitalization across the entire life cycle, starting with effective planning and ending with data driven lessons learned.”
For more information, visit: www..kapproservices.com
