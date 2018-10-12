/ / / Hydraulic Institute Seeks Vibration Data

Chemical Processing

Oct 12, 2018

The Hydraulic Institute is beginning the process of publishing the next edition of the standard ANSI/HI 9.6.4, Rotodynamic Pumps for Vibration Measurement & Allowable Values. In order to improve the standard, the ANSI/HI 9.6.4 Standard Committee is seeking vibration data from end-users. Survey forms have been created to assist in the data collection process for the following type of equipment:

  • Horizontal Motor
  • Mono-Vane Impeller
  • Submersible Volute Pump
  • Vertically Suspended Pump
  • Vertically Suspended Pump with Gearbox

Contributors will be acknowledged in the publication of the next edition of the standard.

For more information, visit: www.pumps.org

