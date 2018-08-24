HWI Opens Advanced Monolithics Refractory Plant In Ohio
Aug 24, 2018
HarbisonWalker International (HWI), supplier of refractory products and services in the U.S., celebrates the grand opening of its newly constructed, state-of-the-art monolithic refractories manufacturing plant in South Point, Ohio. HWI announced in February 2017 that it was investing $30 million to build a technologically advanced refractories plant as the next step in its strategy to continuously improve performance and respond to customers’ needs. Ground was broken for the new plant on June 8, 2017. The plant began shipping products in spring 2018, opening in just one year and within its planned schedule and budget, according to the company.
“Our new plant at South Point is a game-changer. It is the most advanced refractory facility in North America and, likely, in the world,” says Carol Jackson, chairman and CEO, HarbisonWalker International. “It reinvents how we’re producing and delivering quality monolithic products. It represents the future of our company and, in many ways, the future of US refractories manufacturing.”
The plant features new state-of-the-art processes and technology and utilizes lean manufacturing techniques throughout its operations to maximize material flow efficiency and production, according to HWI. Led by Tom Roberts, plant manager, 40 technicians and staff operate in a team-based environment. The facility also employs form, fill and seal advanced packaging technologies that are reportedly new to the North American refractory market. The new packaging offers improved product consistency, shelf life and storage along with easier and safer handling.
For more information, visit: www.thinkhwi.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments