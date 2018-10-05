Honeywell Services Address Cyber Security Skills Gap
Honeywell adds new cybersecurity consulting services designed to help industrial and critical infrastructure customers identify and eliminate dangerous security weaknesses. The Honeywell CyberVantage Security Consulting Services portfolio now includes Penetration Testing, providing active “white-hat” hackers who exploit customer defenses in order to fix them. It also offers System Hardening to reduce software vulnerabilities and assist customers in safely complying with global Center for Internet Security (CIS) industry benchmarks.
Delivered by consultants with expertise in both operational technology (OT) and industrial cybersecurity, the services help organizations lower the risk and possible impact of security incidents and improve their industrial cybersecurity maturity levels. CyberVantage Security Consulting Services provide capabilities that enable safer connected plants, digital transformation, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) efforts, according to Honeywell.
The need for industrial cybersecurity skills is particularly critical as the process industries face a growing worldwide skills gap, with research company Cybersecurity Ventures reportedly predicting 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions by 2021. Fines introduced by government legislation can also cost non-compliant customers millions of dollars. Tapping Honeywell’s specialized knowledge of requirements such as industrial control system (ICS) security standard IEC-62443 and a variety of country specific standards can help avoid such penalties while improving cybersecurity preparedness, according to the company.
New Penetration Testing and System Hardening offerings expand the Honeywell CyberVantage Security Consulting Services portfolio of more than 30 services that deliver comprehensive cybersecurity expertise to industrial clients, from assessments and audits to remediation. CyberVantage customers have access to hundreds of cybersecurity experts, as well as multiple Industrial Cybersecurity Centers of Excellence located around the world to simulate, validate and accelerate their multi-vendor industrial cybersecurity offerings. The facilities are staffed by Honeywell cybersecurity experts.
