Honeywell Releases Single Platform For Enterprise Safety Applications
Jun 25, 2018
Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) introduces Safety Manager SC, the next generation of its flagship Safety Manager platform. Its modular, scalable design reportedly enables it to function as a single platform for all enterprise safety applications, allowing customers – who are often using four or five different safety systems – to consolidate and reduce their training and engineering costs and spare parts inventories.
Safety Manager SC incorporates a new Series C-based controller and Honeywell technologies such as LEAP, Universal Safety IO, offline simulation and Experion integration, which collectively simplify safety system engineering, development and testing, according to the company.
“Our customers increasingly want integrated safety and control solutions and the simplicity of partnering with one supplier for all their needs,” says Tim LeFevre, global customer marketing manager for safety systems, HPS.
Safety Manager SC was reportedly designed around three pillars: to ensure safety, simplify operations and reduce costs:
· Safety – The solution is SIL2- and SIL3-certified and supports small to large distributed safety applications requiring varying levels of redundancy.
· Simplified operations – Safety Manager SC simplifies operations by integrating DCS and safety systems, and improves maintenance and troubleshooting through its simplified design, according to HPS.
· Reduced system costs – Safety Manager SC’s smaller footprint, Universal Safety IO and LEAP reportedly deliver cost-reducing efficiencies, while offline simulation capabilities allow for faster development and checkout of safety logic.
Safety Manager SC is suited for global hydrocarbon processing companies with greenfield projects requiring SIL2 or SIL3 solutions for distributed and safety applications, or stand-alone safety solutions, according to HPS.
For more information, visit: www.honeywellprocess.com
