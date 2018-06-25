/ / / Honeywell Releases Single Platform For Enterprise Safety Applications

How To Stock And Store Spare Parts

Implementing this recommended program will reduce the number of days spent on your critical equipment repairs and make your scheduled outages run more smoothly.

How reliable are your spare parts for critical equipment at your plant? When a critical piece of equipment comes down for scheduled or unscheduled maintenance, proper organization of your spare parts and related tools can reduce downtime by up to 50%. By setting up a best-in-class spare-parts process, the savings from a single repair job can pay for the entire program within your facility.Most plants have critical-equipment spare parts, but the overall process of receiving, storage, and replenishment is generally not a priority for the organization. This philosophy results in the organization becoming reactive during both scheduled and unscheduled outages. This article provides a method of gaining control of your critical spare parts.