/ / / Grace Board Elects La Force President And CEO

W. R. Grace & Co. announces that its board of directors has elected Hudson La Force as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred Festa is now non-executive chairman.

La Force joined Grace in 2008 as senior vice president and chief financial officer and became president and chief operating officer in February 2016. He was elected to the Grace board in November 2017.

