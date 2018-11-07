/ / / Grace Appoints Laura Schwinn To President, Specialty Catalysts

Laura Schwinn W. R. Grace & Co. appoints Laura Schwinn to president of its Specialty Catalysts business. The $700 million specialty catalysts operating segment includes the company’s polyolefin catalysts business and its Unipol polypropylene process technology licensing franchise. Previously, Schwinn was chief executive officer of C&C Reservoirs, provider of oil and gas intelligence.

Over more than 25 years, Schwinn has led operations, strategic marketing, product development, joint venture partnerships and M&A activity for multi-billion-dollar enterprises, according to Grace. She has held senior executive roles including president, oil and gas field services, at Clean Harbors Environmental Services during 12 years with Halliburton, one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. At Halliburton, Schwinn was the first woman to hold the position of global vice president of a product line, serving as vice president, drill bits and services, operating in 60 countries with more than 3,000 employees. She previously held international business development roles with Schlumberger Corporation.

Schwinn earned her Bachelor of Commerce Degree in International Business and Finance from the University of Victoria, Canada. She has served on boards in the U.S., Canada, the Middle East and China.

