Fluid Sealing Association Names Rob Coffee President
Nov 14, 2018
The Fluid Sealing Association appoints Robert (Rob) S. Coffee to president of the association. He is currently vice president of sales and marketing for Proco Products, Inc. in Stockton, California.
Coffee has been in the expansion joint industry dating back to 1980, working part-time after high school at Pathway Bellows. During his tenure at Pathway, he performed duties inside customer service for fabric expansion joints and then industrial dampers. In 1990, he transitioned to field salesman with responsibility for Northern California, Oregon and Washington.
In 1994, Coffee joined Proco Products as marketing manager. As vice president of sales and marketing (2007), his duties include traveling around the United States and Canada conducting engineering seminars and sales training.
For more information, visit: www.fluidsealing.com
