Female Scientists Study Barriers To Success
Sep 12, 2018
What’s holding women back in the sciences? An international group of female scientists identify areas ripe for change after studying their profession and the barriers to success it presents for women. The researchers are part of a committee for an international network working for women in coastal geoscience and engineering (WICGE), which spans Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Spain, according to an article from Phys.org. Their research reportedly reveals that while women represent 30% of the international CGE community, they are under-represented in prestige roles.
Among the factors holding women back, according to the article, are gender stereotyping, the “boys club,” “the maternal wall” and assumptions regarding women’s job performance after having children, and microaggressions and harassment. Solutions cited include advocating for more women in prestige roles, promoting high-achieving women, creating awareness of gender bias and encouraging more women to enter the field at a younger age. The findings are published in Nature Publishing Group's social sciences journal, Palgrave Communications.
