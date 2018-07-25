Federal Regulators Eye Ohio Nuclear Plants
Jul 25, 2018
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is keeping an eye on two nuclear power plants in Ohio after a series of problems, according to an article from Energy News Network. The issues reportedly involve backup systems at the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants within the past year.
The NRC imposed “white” violations at the plants – meaning of low to moderate significance but triggering additional review, according to the article. While seemingly satisfied with the measures the plants have since taken, federal regulators indicate that oversight will continue. The article notes that “backup system failures were the most immediate cause for the 2011 reactor core meltdowns at the Fukushima plant in Japan.”
Read the entire article here.
