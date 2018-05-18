ExxonMobil Joins BASF In Gas Treating Alliance
May 18, 2018
ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC and BASF Corporation sign an alliance agreement to jointly develop new gas treating solvents and process technologies for use in natural gas processing and petroleum refining. Under the new agreement, BASF will market and license technologies developed from the collaboration, along with Flexsorb and OASE technologies.
“The alliance leverages our collective expertise to meet customer needs by providing technologies to increase capacity, reduce energy consumption and meet tighter sulfur specifications,” says Chris Birdsall, president of ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC.
“By bringing together two highly capable research and development teams, we expect to accelerate technology development and reduce the time to market,” says Heidi Alderman, senior vice president, Intermediates, for BASF Corporation. “The next generation technologies will offer significant performance improvements for the benefit of our customers.”
ExxonMobil has been offering its selective gas processing technology under the Flexsorb brand since 1983. BASF markets its range of technologies, gas treatment agents and complete technical services under the brand OASE - Gas Treating Excellence by BASF.
