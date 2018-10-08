Emerson Will Acquire GE’s Intelligent Platforms
Oct 08, 2018
Emerson agrees to acquire Intelligent Platforms, a division of General Electric. Intelligent Platforms’ programmable logic controller (PLC) technologies will reportedly enable Emerson to provide its customers broader control and management of their operations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition expands opportunities for Emerson in machine control and discrete applications across process industries and target hybrid markets, such as metals and mining, life sciences, food and beverage and packaging, according to the company. By interfacing Intelligent Platforms’ PLC technology with Emerson’s distributed control systems, customers will be able to connect “islands of automation” within the plant to enhance operational performance, safety and reliability, the company says.
Both Emerson and Intelligent Platforms are focused on leveraging automation technologies to drive digital transformation in their end markets. Intelligent Platforms recently developed a new family of cloud-connected controllers and devices to enable smarter plants, a strong complement to Emerson’s focus on digital transformation and the Industrial Internet of Things through its Plantweb digital ecosystem, according to the company.
Intelligent Platforms is based in Charlottesville, Va. with approximately 650 employees worldwide and 2017 sales of $210 million, according to Emerson. The business reportedly is an industrial automation innovator for machine control, industrial computing, input/output (I/O) and networking devices, project and integration services and other hardware/software solutions.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2019, subject to regulatory approvals, GE’s consultation with employee representatives where required and other customary closing conditions.
For more information, visit: www.emerson.com
