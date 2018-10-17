Emerson announces a Digital Transformation Roadmap with consulting and implementation services to help companies develop and execute a tailored digital transformation plan to reach top quartile performance, according to the company.

The manufacturing industry is focused on digital transformation, leveraging new technologies to boost operational performance. But there’s no consensus on how to get there – or what success looks like. With no industry standard, it’s hard for companies to know whether they are on the right track or when they’ve arrived. Operations technology (OT) and information technology (IT) leaders are often siloed, not collaborating toward one central mission to achieve digital transformation, according to Emerson.

In an Emerson study of industry leaders responsible for digital transformation initiatives, 20% of respondents say they had a vision, plus a clear and actionable roadmap for digital transformation. Additionally, 90% state that having a clear roadmap was important, very important or extremely important. Absence of a practical roadmap was also cited as the top barrier for digital transformation projects; cultural adoption and business value round out the top three barriers to progress. While all respondents were actively conducting pilot projects, only 21% had moved beyond that stage into new operating standards.

Leveraging customer engagements with successful digital transformation programs, Emerson defined a structured, yet flexible approach to help customers focus on priority areas with a practical roadmap tailored to their business needs and readiness. The goal is to help companies use technology to reach top quartile performance, measured by optimized production, improved reliability, enhanced safety and minimized energy usage.

Emerson’s Digital Transformation Roadmap has two focus areas: business drivers and business enablers. Business drivers look at capabilities and performance relative to industry benchmarks in key areas: production management, reliability and maintenance, safety and security, and/or energy and emissions. The business enabler focus looks at capabilities in organizational effectiveness and systems and data integration. For each, Emerson has identified detailed criteria to measure customer performance along the digital journey – from conventional to best-in-class to the highest level: digitally autonomous operations.

Companies can start the digital transformation journey wherever they are, from starting small in one facility to address key issues, such as pump health or personnel safety mustering; to exploring companywide programs across an entire business driver, such as reliability of critical assets; to driving enterprise-wide adoption of cloud-based technologies and analytics for overall business transformation. Emerson’s Operational Certainty Consulting Group provides services, from Digital Transformation Jumpstart workshops to deep-dive change management to deployment and adoption of new digitally enabled toolsets.

