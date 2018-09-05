Eight Eastman Polymers Receive Cradle To Cradle Certification
Sep 05, 2018
Eastman receives Cradle to Cradle Certified (C2C) bronze recognition and, for the first time, is awarded the platinum level Material Health Certificate through December 2019. The certification applies to eight of Eastman’s polymer lines, including Cadence, Eastar, Ecdel, Embrace, Neostar, Provista, Spectar and Tritan. This is the first time that Eastman products have achieved the highest possible rating for Material Health and the first time that Eastman Tritan copolyester is included in the certification, according to the company.
The C2C certification process, administered by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, looks at finished goods and evaluates the materials that the products are made of; what can be done with them when they're disposed of; energy and water use; and companies' social responsibility strategies. The platinum rating is a result of an assessment by McDonough Braungart Design Chemistry (MBDC), a third-party accredited organization, that evaluated all formulation components and found none to be dangerous or hazardous as defined by C2C.
“Eastman is committed to enhancing the quality of life in a material way, and we strive to create a safe and sustainable product portfolio,” says Holli Alexander, manager of sustainability strategic initiatives for Eastman. “We’ve been honored to hold C2C certification for our materials since 2005. This new level of recognition for our polymers is a great achievement, and we look forward to continuing to incorporate these standards into our products.”
The certified materials are used in a wide range of products and industries, including architecture, design and construction.
For more information, visit: www.eastman.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments