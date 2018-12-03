/ / / Eastman Doubles Capacity With New Isobutyric Acid Plant

Eastman Chemical Company completes a new isobutyric acid manufacturing facility at its Kingsport, Tennessee site and expects production to begin within the next few weeks. The new facility, when added to the Longview, Texas site isobutyric acid manufacturing facility, doubles Eastman’s production capacity. Eastman isobutyric acid can be found in a number of applications in various markets, including agriculture intermediates, food flavors and fragrance, and protective coatings, according to the company.

For more information, visit: www.eastman.com