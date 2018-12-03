Eastman Doubles Capacity With New Isobutyric Acid Plant
Dec 03, 2018
Eastman Chemical Company completes a new isobutyric acid manufacturing facility at its Kingsport, Tennessee site and expects production to begin within the next few weeks. The new facility, when added to the Longview, Texas site isobutyric acid manufacturing facility, doubles Eastman’s production capacity. Eastman isobutyric acid can be found in a number of applications in various markets, including agriculture intermediates, food flavors and fragrance, and protective coatings, according to the company.
For more information, visit: www.eastman.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments