DuPont Opens Industrial Biosciences’ Global Business Headquarters
Jun 11, 2018
DuPont Industrial Biosciences (IB) officially opens the doors of its renovated global business headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. The new center, known as Building E353, is part of DuPont’s Experimental Station – “the breeding ground for numerous technologies from nylon to DuPont Kevlar to Lycra to IB’s own renewably sourced Sorona,” according to the company.
“At this new facility, we have hundreds of people working toward a more sustainable future by innovating biobased solutions that are better, safer and more renewable. These technologies go into products that are used in everyday life,” says William Feehery, president of DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “The redesigned and upgraded laboratories and office spaces are incubators for some of DuPont’s most groundbreaking work.”
The revitalization of Building E353 is part of a more than $200 million investment in the Experimental Station campus, which began in 2016 and encompasses about 50 buildings, with over 2 million square feet of space, according to the company. The E353 refurbishment focused on modernization, consolidation and advanced capabilities, including:
- Advanced, high-throughput instrumentation, bioinformatics and genomics capabilities to accelerate discovery and applications research.
- Genome editing capabilities using CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) to accelerate microbial production host development.
- Microbiological labs to evaluate tailored animal health solutions and to conduct microbiome science for probiotics product development.
- Highly leveraged fermentation labs to advance “cell factory” end-to-end development and commercialization.
- Chemistry and bioprocess science and engineering capabilities to establish high-performance biomaterials platforms.
For more information, visit: www.biosciences.dupont.com
