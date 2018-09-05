Dechema Seeks Biprocessing Award Nominees
Sep 05, 2018
The German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology (Dechema), Frankfurt, has issued a call for nominations for its Industrial Bioprocess Award. The honor, which includes a €5,000 prize, recognizes a young scientist for making an industrially significant contribution during work on a PhD thesis. The work can focus on any area of biochemical engineering, including research related to fine and bulk chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
The award, which has been bestowed once before, is open to students completing their PhD thesis between December 2017 and November 2018.
To access the nominating form, go to: https://dechema.de/dechema_eV/en/bio_price-p-20078800.html.
