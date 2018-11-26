/ / / Congress Calls On Trump To Nominate CSB Chair

Following a similar call from the House in August, some Senate Republicans are appealing to President Trump to nominate a new chair to the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, according to an article from The Wall Street Journal. Industry groups are also calling on the president to back the agency, which he targeted for elimination soon after taking office.

Trump has also not nominated an acting chairman. Kristen Kulinowski, a board member appointed by former President Barack Obama, is serving as interim head. The Chemical Safety Board has lost more than half its investigators since Trump took office, according to the article. The agency’s previous chairwoman quit in June.

Read the entire article here.