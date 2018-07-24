/ / / Computer Models Predict Beach Water Quality

Guide Helps Users Evaluate ICS Life Cycle Costs

Bedrock Automation releases the fifth in its series of white papers supporting implementation of Open Secure Automation (OSA). The new whitepaper, Chapter Five: Industrial Control Systems Life Cycle Cost Analysis – Quantitative Evaluation, delineates 450 different factors that impact costs across six phases of the industrial control system (ICS) life cycle: engineering, installation, commissioning, maintenance, system and cyber security.“While increasing open connectivity presents many opportunities for business improvement, it also introduces new control challenges. Mainstream vendors are redefining their offerings to address these new opportunities, but each is approaching the situation differently and may not always present all…