Brands Report Progress In Chemical Footprint Survey
Sep 17, 2018
Chemical Footprint Project (CFP) signatories with $2.78 trillion in assets under management and over $700 billion in purchasing power are asking their stakeholders: where are you on your chemicals management journey? CFP is an initiative to elevate “chemical footprinting” to the equivalent of carbon and water footprinting. Companies can chart and report on their progress in reducing their use of chemicals of high concern (CoHCs).
“Leadership in chemical and material health is participating in the CFP Survey,” says Dr. Mark S. Rossi, executive director of Clean Production Action and co-founder of CFP.
Findings from the 3rd Annual Report reportedly reveal rising performance across the four pillars of the Survey:
- Management Strategy: Companies achieved 67% of possible points for corporate policies in 2017 (up from 42% in in 2015).
- Chemical Inventory: 84% of 2017 Survey respondents collected full chemical ingredient information for some of their products (up from 63% in 2015).
- Footprint Measurement: 75% of 2017 Survey respondents calculated their chemical footprint (up from 29% in 2015). Respondents to the 2017 Survey reported reducing 42 million pounds of CoHCs in products.
- Disclosure & Verification: Companies opening the door to their chemicals management journey are Beautycounter, BD, Case Medical, GOJO Industries, Humanscale, Levi Strauss & Co., Milliken & Company, Naturepedic, Radio Flyer, Seagate Technology and Seventh Generation.
The CFP Survey provides a replicable, independent and comparable framework for leading brands to report their organization’s progress towards environmentally sound chemicals management, according to the organization.
